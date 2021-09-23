If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TOMBSTONE — A shooting threat against Tombstone High was reported Wednesday evening, resulting in response by law enforcement.
The school was searched for evidence matching the threat which was written on a bathroom wall and sent through social media. Authorities were able to determine that the bathroom tiles in the photo did not match Tombstone High School’s bathroom tiles.
After further investigation, it was determined the threat was made Tuesday against United High School in Laredo, Texas.
Regardless, Tombstone High School was searched and secured, with officials finding no threat to the safety of students or staff.
“Student safety is always at the forefront of everything we do,” TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere said. “ While this threat was not against our school, we spent a lot of time and resources making sure everyone was safe. I appreciate the ongoing support we have with our local law enforcement.”
Tombstone Marshall Jim Adams said a sergeant and deputy responded to the incident Wednesday evening where the met Devere and Tombstone High School Principal David Thursby at the high school campus.
“They did a thorough investigation and found nothing," he said. "I checked the grounds at the high school and Walter J. Meyer (elementary school) this morning, and the Arizona Rangers will be checking both campuses periodically,” Adams said. “I’ve also contacted local agencies to advise them of the incident. There is no credible threat locally.”
Following the investigation, parents were advised of the incident Wednesday evening through a districtwide phone message, and school resumed Thursday, as normal.
The school district thanked Tombstone Marshal’s Office for its quick response.