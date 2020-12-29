On Monday at approximately 7:00 pm, a Cochise County Sheriff's Office detective was en route to a duty station when he was struck by another vehicle in the intersection of Highway 90 and Giulio Cesare Avenue in Sierra Vista.
Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff's Office, and Sierra Vista Fire Department responded to the scene and advised that both vehicles were severely damaged.
The detective was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center for injuries sustained in the rollover accident, and the 16-year-old driver who failed to yield appears to have minor injuries at this time.
The Sierra Vista Police Department is continuing the investigation.
From Cochise County Sheriff's Office