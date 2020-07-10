SIERRA VISTA — Council members will discuss the police department’s policies — particularly use of force — at a work session Tuesday.
The work session, which begins at 3 p.m., will be open to the public and will be held in the City Council chambers on the second floor of Sierra Vista City Hall, 1011 Coronado Drive.
The meeting was scheduled after Councilwoman Kristine Wolfe brought up the issue of police chokeholds, knee holds and police shooting at moving vehicles, following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd during an arrest.
Wolfe said she wanted the City Council to talk about the policies, which she disagrees with. Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher has noted that the procedures are only used in situations where the life of a police officer, or a third party, are in danger.
Thrasher also said there hasn’t been an incident in the city in several years that would have prompted the officers to use the procedures.
Mayor Rick Mueller said the issue should be discussed at a work session.
While the meeting is open to the public, seating has been arranged to comply with social distancing. Once the seats are filled, no one will be allowed inside the commission chambers until someone leave the meeting and a seat becomes available, city officials have said.
The meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, said city spokesman Adam Curtis. There will be no Call to the Public item on the agenda, but citizens can email their questions to: MayorandCouncil@SierraVistaAZ.gov.