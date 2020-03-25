The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the following information pursuant to Arizona Revised Statute 13-3825, which requires Law Enforcement Agencies to inform the public when the release of information will enhance public safety and protection. The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense that requires registration with the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
This individual has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts and has advised the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office that he will be living in the location listed below. This notification is not intended to increase fear; rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass sex offender will not be tolerated.
If you have information regarding this or any offender, please call 1-800-362-0812, extension 9504. The Sheriff’s Office also has personnel available to help you join or establish a neighborhood watch program.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CCSO will not be going door to door passing out flyers. Anyone seeking to receive a flyer can call either 520-432-9583 or 1-800-362-0812 ext. 9504. If an address is provided, CCSO will mail a copy.
Name: Jones, John David
Age: 20 Race: White Sex: Male
Height: 5’11” Weight: 153 Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Address: 3768 S Inca Dove Pl Sierra Vista