If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Fry Fire District is pleased to announce the approval of $9,000 in grant funding to support the creation of the Cochise County CPR Coalition. This funding was awarded by the Legacy Foundation of Southeastern Arizona and the Arizona Community Foundation to provide education and training for lifesaving skills across Cochise County. The Cochise County CPR Coalition includes: Fry Fire District, South East Arizona Communication Center (SEACOM), Canyon Vista Medical Center, Health Care Innovations, Cochise College Student Nurse Association, and the Cochise Joint Technical Education District.
The mission of the Coalition is to offer everyone in Cochise County the opportunity to receive free training in cardiovascular resuscitation. We will accomplish this by using a robust public messaging system and a network of instructors that will be giving "off campus" classes anywhere a group of community members are willing to learn the skills needed to save a life.
The primary goal of the Cochise County CPR Coalition is to increase survivability for patients that experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Nationally, out-of-hospital cardiac arrest currently have a less than 12% survivability rate. Similar studies have shown that the initiation of CPR by a bystander can triple a patient’s chances of survival. However, bystanders often lack a working knowledge of CPR, and only a fraction of cardiac arrest patients receive CPR prior to the arrival of first responders. Neighbors helping neighbors is what Cochise County is all about and we hope to empower our residents with the knowledge and training to do just that.
This Coalition would not have been possible without grant funding through the Legacy Foundation of Southeastern Arizona and the Arizona Community Foundation. If anyone or any organization would like to join the Coalition and make Cochise County a better and safer place to live, we’d love to have you!