A heads-up for anyone planning travel to Tucson this evening.
According to an Arizona Department of Transportation alert:
Drivers should expect long delays on eastbound Interstate 10 east of Tucson at milepost 286, roughly four miles east of the State Route 83 intersection, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Multiple crashes and animals in the roadway have closed the right lane.
The left lane is open, however, there are several miles of backup at this time. Drivers are encouraged to delay travel or find an alternate route if possible.
There is no estimated time to reopen the remaining eastbound lane.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT's Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT.