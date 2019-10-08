A Sierra Vista woman died Monday night after being struck by a car at the intersection of S. Highway 92 and Kachina Trail while she was riding a bicycle.
The Sierra Vista Police Department responded at about 6:42 p.m. when a call came into dispatch for an injury collision involving a bicyclist. Witnesses advised officers that a gray Honda four-door sedan was traveling north on Highway 92 with a green light active for northbound and southbound traffic at the intersection when the collision occurred.
Witnesses stated that as the vehicle proceeded through the intersection, the bicyclist, 53-year-old Sierra Vista resident Laura Ann Snyder, crossed into the crosswalk against the light and was struck by the Honda. Snyder was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center where she died from her injuries.
The driver of the Honda, 23-year-old Sierra Vista resident Kimberly MacLangan, was cited for failing to wear corrective lenses.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department