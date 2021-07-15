On Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m., the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a one-vehicle rollover crash at Milepost 5 on Davis Road.
The person reporting the incident said that she was driving by and noticed the vehicle off the roadway with what appeared to be the driver still inside of the vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies responded along with medical personnel from the Tombstone Fire Department and upon locating the vehicle it was determined the driver was deceased.
The Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and the initial investigation reveals that the vehicle was traveling southeast on Davis Road in the vicinity of Milepost 5 when it went off of the roadway to the left. The driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle, which resulted in the vehicle rolling over before coming to rest on the driver’s side.
The driver was identified as Thomas Estes, 43, of McNeal. Estes was transported to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office for the completion of an autopsy.
The investigation is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
Submitted by CCSO