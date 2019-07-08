SIERRA VISTA — The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made three DUI arrests during a saturation detail conducted in the Sierra Vista area on Wednesday, July 3, due to the Independence Day holiday.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and Huachuca City Police Department. The detail resulted in the following: 93 traffic stops or contacts, 68 warnings or repair orders, four civil speed citations, three seatbelt citations, four miscellaneous civil citations, four designated drivers, three open container of alcohol arrests, one felony warrant arrest, two drug related arrests, one driving on a suspended driver’s license criminal arrest, one misdemeanor alcohol-related DUI arrest, and two misdemeanor DUI drugs arrests.
The blood alcohol content on the alcohol related DUI arrest was 0.142. The remaining DUI arrests were drug related and required blood draws.
The Sierra Vista Police Department also participated in the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Mandatory Enforcement Reporting Dates Program by reporting miscellaneous traffic stats from July 3 through July 6, due to the Independence Day holiday.
The following stats were recorded: 166 stops or contacts, four civil speed citations, 13 miscellaneous civil citations, three open container of alcohol arrests, five drug related arrests, warrant arrest, three miscellaneous criminal arrests, five misdemeanor alcohol-related DUI arrests, one extreme DUI arrest, and two misdemeanor DUI drugs arrests.
The blood alcohol content on the alcohol related DUI arrests was 0.13. The remaining DUI arrests were drug related and required blood draws.