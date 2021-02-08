HEREFORD — The family of a man who state investigators say was killed after he ran out in front of a truck are casting doubt that the victim would have done that on purpose, an attorney representing the relatives said.
Troy Eadler, a well-known former assistant golf pro at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club, was killed last week on State Route 92 near mile post 330, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Bart Graves, a spokesman for the agency, told the Herald/Review in an email last week: "The pedestrian was standing along the eastbound shoulder of State Route 92 near milepost 330. Investigators say the pedestrian ran out in front of the box truck as it passed by. The truck struck the pedestrian. The driver (of the box truck) is a 39-year-old male from Sierra Vista.”
The incident occurred last Thursday at 6:14 a.m., Graves said, and investigators said Eadler was wearing dark clothing when he was hit. The driver of the box truck is not facing charges.
Graves added that investigators had “not ruled out suicide.”
But Kevin Moore, a Tucson-based attorney, said Monday that Eadler's family does not believe he would have tried to kill himself.
"The family is upset that these types of claims are being made," Moore said.
The attorney said Eadler was the father of a 2-year-old boy he was "spending quality time with." He also said Eadler saw his own parents regularly and was helping care for his 99-year-old grandmother.
Family members told Moore that Eadler lived near the accident site and had gotten up that morning to go for an "early morning walk."
"He had his cell phone for the flashlight and he was wearing some reflective clothing," Moore said.
The attorney said the family is hoping to investigate the matter further.