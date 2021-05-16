A fire destroyed a home and a truck south of Sierra Vista Sunday, as dry conditions and high winds hindered efforts to combat the blaze.
Multiple agencies reported to the scene after 11 a.m. Sunday morning as a fire appeared to start in the yard of a home on San Fernando Avenue outside of Sierra Vista.
Fry Fire, Palominas Fire, Sierra Vista Fire and Cochise County Sheriff's Office officials were all observed on scene. A CCSO deputy told the Herald/Review that no one was in the home when the fire began.
The fire was out by early afternoon Sunday. Fire officials were still on scene mopping up as of 4 p.m.
This story is breaking. More details will be posted as they become available.