A fire destroyed a mobile home and a truck south of Sierra Vista Sunday, as dry conditions and high winds hindered efforts to combat the blaze.
Multiple agencies reported to the scene after 11 a.m. Sunday morning as a fire appeared to start in the yard of a mobile home on San Fernando Avenue outside of Sierra Vista.
Fry Fire, Palominas Fire, Sierra Vista Fire and Cochise County Sheriff's Office officials were all observed on scene. A CCSO deputy told the Herald/Review that no one was in the mobile home when the fire began.
The fire was still burning as of noon Sunday.
This story is breaking. More details will be posted as they become available.