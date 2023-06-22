Multiple fires were reported in the Palominas area south of Sierra Vista and near Benson on Thursday, prompting some evacuations and road closures in the surrounding areas.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, several fires in the Palominas area were burning as of 12:30 Thursday afternoon, with wind pushing towards Valley View Elementary School.

