Multiple fires were reported in the Palominas area south of Sierra Vista and near Benson on Thursday, prompting some evacuations and road closures in the surrounding areas.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, several fires in the Palominas area were burning as of 12:30 Thursday afternoon, with wind pushing towards Valley View Elementary School.
Evacuations were in place for areas south of Three Canyons, east of Highway 92 to Deer Ridge, Wildhorse Area, and the Andalusian Way area, according to CCSO.
State Route 92 was closed between Hereford Road and Coronado Memorial Road due to this incident, with alternate routes being Palominas/Hereford Road, CCSO said.
At the scene, first responders fought the fire from the ground and the air, dropping water and fire retardant. Fire fighting personal and equipment from Fort Huachuca, Fry Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Globe Hotshots were observed at the scene Thursday.
Many residents were gathered at the intersection of Highway 92 and Hereford Road where the Sheriff’s Department was redirecting traffic.
People coming home from work or errands had many questions for the Sheriff’s Department. Many were asking if they could get through the closure to check on family members, pets and neighbors.
While residents weren’t allowed to drive on Highway 92, deputies at the scene did allow them to walk past the road closure. Some chose to walk together to go check on their homes and pets.
Ross Lampert, a resident of the evacuation area, said that his neighbor had caught the fire on his Ring camera traveling through the wash south of Three Canyons Road in the Wild Horse neighborhood.
Connie Hayes, another resident gathered at the Sheriff’s road closure Thursday, said she lived in Miller Canyon and remembered being evacuated multiple times during the Monument Fire in 2011.
Updates were being sent out through the Cochise County Alerts system.
American Red Cross evacuation centers for those impacted by the fires were established at Buena High School and Village Meadows Baptist Church by late Thursday afternoon, according to CCSO.
Firefighters were working on containment of the fire by 4 p.m. and no risk to structures was reported, according to CCSO.
Additionally, another fire was reported by CCSO at Post Ranch Road near Benson on Thursday afternoon. That fire caused evacuations in the area as well as the closure of State Route 90 in both directions.
S.R. 90 was still closed as of 4:30 Thursday afternoon.
Additional details on the cause of the fires, damage caused and more were yet to be released as of Thursday afternoon.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone