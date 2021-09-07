If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Fry Fire District is pleased to announce the approval of approximately $167,000 in funding for the second phase for the Huachuca Mountains Foothills Fuels Reduction Project. This grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management will help support continued fire prevention work in and around Ramsey and Carr Canyons. The project is a collaborative effort between the Fry Fire District, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Nature Conservancy, and the Ramsey Canyon Firewise Community.
Work on private property in and around Ramsey Canyon complements ongoing fuel reduction work nearby on the Coronado National Forest and Ft. Huachuca. The goal of these projects is to improve the safety of wildland interface areas for residents, visitors and firefighters, while improving overall forest health and resilience.
Hazardous wildland fuels have been significantly reduced over the past few years on hundreds of acres of private land in and around homes southwest of Sierra Vista and on the Ramsey Canyon Nature Preserve. The project continues to decrease the threat of catastrophic wildfire by reducing the flammability of fuels by breaking up their horizontal and vertical continuity and expanding existing fire-breaks along roadways and nearby forest boundaries.
This project would not have been possible without grant funding through the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management and tens of thousands of hours of labor provided by fire crews from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
Please remember that preventing wildfires is everyone’s responsibility. Never leave campfires or grills unattended and ALWAYS ensure that fires are completely extinguished. Exercise care with other possible ignition sources such as lawn implements or smoking materials.
For more information on the program or to request an application for treatment, please contact Fire Chief Mark Savage at: msavage@fryfiredistrict.com.