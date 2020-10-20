SIERRA VISTA — Getting emergency attention quickly and efficiently to anyone in distress at a city festival, parade or sporting event, has never been easier now that the Sierra Vista Fire Department has outfitted its firefighter/paramedics with mountain bikes equipped with almost everything an ambulance has.
The EMS Bike Patrol is not a new idea for the fire department, said Fire Chief Brian Jones, but it's been brought back with two new mountain bikes and a revamped Polaris Ranger vehicle designed to zip in and out where no ambulance can go.
"We're back in the bike patrol business," Jones said. "Mainly from an access standpoint it's the best possible way for us to be safe and effectively get into a location when there's huge crowds. The bike patrol would be able to do anything that anybody in the ambulance would do. They have the ability to assess and treat with advanced life support (ALS) if needed."
Jones credited firefighter/paramedic Ryan Dannels for getting the new wheels in motion.
Dannels, a five-year veteran with Sierra Vista Fire, talked about bringing back the Bike Patrol with some of his colleagues. The feedback was positive and that prompted Dannels to apply for a $1,000 grant that would pay for two mountain bikes.
He now has a team of nine firefighter/paramedics who want to be part of the Bike Patrol. Whenever a city event is scheduled, Dannels said he will send a text message to the team and determine who's available to ride the Bike Patrol for that event for eight hours.
The Bike Patrol operation is simple: Two firefighter/paramedics will load the bikes onto the Polaris and drive to the event. The Polaris also serves as patient transport to the ambulance. It is outfitted with a small seat where the firefighter/paramedic sits next to patients just like in an ambulance.
"They'll ride around and talk to people," Dannels said. "If there's a call, dispatch will let us know and we'll get to the person and we'll be communicating with the ambulance."
The key is getting to the patient quickly, Dannels said. The city's Fourth of July celebration for example, attracts a large crowd and getting an ambulance through the throng of people would take "a good 10 minutes," Dannels said.
"We'll get there first and make patient contact," said Dannels. "We can start an IV, we can start breathing for people, our bags are all ALS."
Jones said members of the Bike Patrol will soon be trained on how to maneuver the mountain bikes through crowds.