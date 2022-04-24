SIERRA VISTA — As vandalism happens at a school, what are the consequences? How does a school district go through the process from investigation to incrimination? How does the court take it from there?
On Jan. 16, 2021, two juveniles vandalized Huachuca Mountain Elementary School, destroying the school’s fire suppression system, shattering windows and doors, breaking computers and TVs.
Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said the cost of damage to the school was about $80,000. Weller said that due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the district cannot comment on the disciplinary action that was taken against the juveniles involved.
“But they are no longer enrolled at the Sierra Vista Unified School District,” said Weller. “New intrusion alarms have been installed at Huachuca Mountain. So, that would be like door alarms, and window alarms and motion sensors. And obviously, we fixed the things that were damaged.”
Sierra Vista Police Sgt. Brian Sebastian said the two students who vandalized the school were 10 and 12 years old at the time and were charged with third-degree burglary and aggravated criminal damage.
Deputy Cochise County Attorney Doyle Johnstun said in an email the juveniles were charged with aggravated criminal damage because they damaged a school and noted that this type of charge also applies to damage to a church or a cemetery.
“The juveniles had a disposition — which is the (juvenile) equivalent of sentencing, and they were placed on juvenile probation,” said Johnstun. “The parents paid $18,000 restitution, which was the school district’s insurance deductible.”
He said the severity of the consequences for juveniles involved in vandalism cases range from diversion to being sent to the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections.
“The least severe sanction for a juvenile offender is diversion,” said Johnstun. “The juvenile admits the crime and completes consequences, but formal charges are not filed. Generally conditions of probation include an apology letter, treatment and counseling if necessary, possible home arrest and community (service).
“I think because of COVID the community service requirement had been suspended when this case happened. As with any other crime, juveniles can be sent to the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections for a period of time or until they turn 18. If the case is bad enough or if the juv has a bad enough record, they could be charged as adults.”
Johnstun said the two juveniles were placed on 12 months standard probation in September.
Weller said the district doesn’t see this level of vandalism often.
“This is very uncommon,” Weller said. “I did ask around and it was probably the first time that this level of vandalism (occurred) in the past four or five years.
“It’s not something that we see every day. We did have that TikTok challenge — about six months ago — it was a TikTok challenge encouraging students to vandalize school bathrooms. They would knock the soap dispensers off the wall, things like that. I would probably say the increase in social media, because obviously in that TikTok challenge, they were encouraged to record it.”
She said the district provides information about the consequences of acts of vandalism in its policy manual and in all of its student handbooks.
In the district’s policy manual it states, “Such students who are caught vandalizing school property shall be subject to disciplinary action, including but not limited to suspension and expulsion.
“A conference with the student’s parents will be required. Parents and students shall be made aware that the law provides that parents are liable for the willful destruction of property by a minor in their custody or control. The District may file suit to recover the cost of vandalism from the student and/or parent(s).”
“Students and parents are aware of the discipline actions that can result from vandalism whether it’s a smaller offense like writing on a bathroom wall or something to obviously a larger scale,” said Weller. “As cases do come up, sometimes we need a reminder that might be included in a school announcement or an email to parents — like the TikTok challenge, we sent an email to parents.”
Weller said SVUSD has taken measures to mitigate and prevent further incidents of vandalism and other security threats.
“We did include security systems in all of our sites,” said Weller. “And we are in the process of getting some more cameras at some sites, too, so that we know if someone breaks in or we have that video footage if there is ever a problem.
“It kinda came at a point where we were in the process anyway, because the bond committee provided some of the security systems for us. So, it was kind of already happening. This just kinda helped to push it. I don’t want to say that vandalism helped something, but it kinda stressed the importance of the need for a system like that.”