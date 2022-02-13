HUACHUCA CITY — A head-on collision that happened around 7 a.m. Friday in Huachuca City closed the northbound lane of SR 90 for two hours and caused a lockdown at Huachuca City School.
“A vehicle making a left-hand turn, or heading south onto State Route 90 from Grant Street, was struck by a vehicle traveling north at a high rate of speed, closing both northbound lanes,” said Corp. Kyle Arnett of the Huachuca City Police Department. “The victim vehicle was turning south onto Highway 90 when it was struck by the suspect vehicle, causing a head-on collision.”
The suspect driver was apprehended for transporting four undocumented immigrants in his vehicle. While all four left the scene, one sustained injuries in the accident and turned himself in. He was apprehended and transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center by ambulance.
“I have multiple witnesses who said the suspect vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and the driver admitted that he was driving above the speed limit,” Arnett said.
All three of the undocumented immigrants that fled the scene are still at large.
At the time of the incident, they were seen running northward, in the vicinity of Huachuca City School.
Arnett contacted Principal Kevin Beaman and recommended the school be placed on lockdown until the area was cleared by Border Patrol agents.
“We were contacted by the Huachuca City Police
Department at 8:15 and were told about the situation,” Beaman said. “The students were sent to their classrooms and every building on campus stayed on lockdown until officer Arnett contacted us to let us know that everything was okay. We were on lockdown until 9:30.”
Beaman said he appreciated the way law enforcement communicated with the school throughout the incident.
"We knew something was going on when we arrived at school, because all traffic was being diverted to side streets due to the road closure," Beaman said. "The police department did a great job of keeping us updated."
In addition to the Huachuca City Police Department, responders included Border Patrol, a Fry Fire Department ambulance, Whetstone Fire District, three Cochise County Sheriff's deputies and one Sierra Vista Police officer working a Stone Garden detail in support of Border Patrol.