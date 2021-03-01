HUACHUCA CITY — The Huachuca City Police Department is announcing a list of new acquisitions that Chief Jim Thies expects will make significant contributions to the department’s efficiency.
“We have a lot of exciting things going on with our department right now, starting with the acquisition of two new 2020 Chevrolet Tahoes that we just received,” said Thies. “Our current fleet is worn out, so these two vehicles were something we desperately needed.”
The Tahoes were leased through a state bid with Courtesy Chevrolet out of Phoenix. The five-year lease includes the purchase and installation of radios that are dispatched through Southeastern Arizona Communications (SEACOM), the chief noted.
“The radios are a huge improvement from what we had before this. The Tahoes also have a storage unit in the back of each vehicle, plastic seats that are much more efficient when it comes to sanitizing and maintaining them, and we have a table top in the front of each unit that we can use for our computers and paperwork.”
Referencing the two new additions as “rolling offices,” Thies said the vehicles provide police officers with everything they need when called for service.
“Our current fleet is definitely outdated,” he said. “The Tahoes are fully covered under an extended warranty, which is very important because the other vehicles in our fleet have warranties that are due to expire this year.”
With the Tahoes, the police department will have six vehicles for five officers, with one vehicle as a backup unit, Thies said.
“As we find more funding, we plan to replace the rest of our aging fleet, starting with two Dodge Chargers that are costing the town money in maintenance and repairs,” he added. “We’re going to be putting the two vehicles on a public surplus website. Once they’re sold, the money will go into the town’s general fund.”
The new vehicles, Thies said, will benefit the entire town.
“A lot of work went into getting them, and the whole team did a really good job of making it happen. The town council, Huachuca City administrative team and police department worked together for the acquisition.”
In other news, the police department received a $2,500 “Fast Pitch” grant from the Legacy Foundation for a Mantis training aid, said Police Sgt. Christopher Thompson.
Fast Pitch grants support educational opportunities to help an organization’s ability to operate efficiently, Thompson explained. In the police department’s case, the grant included software and technology to help with shooting training.
“We were able to purchase a Mantis training aid, which provides a system that connects with our work cell phones and allows us to make corrections and improvements to our shooting ability while training,” Thompson said. “There’s a laser portion that gives officers feedback to help them determine where they’re hitting when they aim for a target in different situations.”
Thompson said that when a critical situation arises, the Mantis training will improve the officer’s ability to stop the threat.
“Our goal is to never have to pull the trigger,” he said. “The Mantis system is great technology because it’s a mobile, cost-effective, non-ammo training system, and we’re grateful to the Legacy Foundation for the grant award.”
The police department also received a $5,500 Highway Safety grant for the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) TraCS program.
TraCS allows law enforcement agencies across Arizona to collect and transmit citations and other reports electronically.
“This system provides us with a cost-effective, accurate and timely method of reporting,” Thompson said. “Citations and other reports are automatically sent to the courts, eliminating the need for handwritten citations,” he added.
The TraCS software will be installed in all of the town’s patrol vehicles in the near future.
Thies spoke of the department’s successful annual Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board audit.
“The audit report shows that we were compliant in all areas, with no deficiencies noted” said Thies, who added that Huachuca City was the first police department in the state to complete the 2020 audit.
“I’m very pleased with the direction our small police department is heading,” the chief said. “We have a diligent team of officers who work well together. We do our own grant writing when we see opportunities that would benefit our department, and some of those grants come through for us. As a small police department, I think we’re very self-sufficient.”
Both Thies and Thompson also mentioned the department’s ability to rely on other agencies for advice and assistance.
“We have a good working relationship with multiple agencies, and they’re always willing to assist us when needed,” Thompson said. “Those relationships represent an important component when it comes to our department’s effectiveness.”