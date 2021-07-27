SIERRA VISTA — Last week, the Southeast Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (AZICAC) arrested two men for attempting to lure minors to engage in sexual conduct as a result of an online operation involving numerous agencies.
Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the U.S. Army’s Major Cybercrimes Unit, and the U.S. Marshals Service, as well as detectives and officers from the Sierra Vista Police Department and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the online chat operation. Task force members gathered information regarding the exploitation of minors in the course of the operation, which led to the arrests.
The first arrest occurred on Thursday, July 22, when 37-year-old legal permanent resident Oscar Zeledon-Sobalavar traveled from the Phoenix area to Sierra Vista to meet with an individual whom he thought was a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct. He was arrested when he arrived to pick up the juvenile from a predetermined meeting spot.
Zeledon-Sobalavar was booked into the Cochise County Jail for luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently being held without bond.
The second arrest occurred on Friday, July 23, when 29-year-old Sierra Vista resident David Andrew Thomas Suitts arranged for a 14-year-old girl to come to his residence to engage in sexual conduct. Law enforcement officers arrived at his residence located in 900 block of San Jacinto Drive and arrested him.
Suitts was booked into the Cochise County Jail for luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. He remains in the Cochise County Jail on a $100,000 bond and a U.S. Marshals hold for violating his conditions of release. Suitts was previously arrested during a similar operation and was pending sentencing in Federal District Court in Tucson.
Law enforcement officers received intelligence support from members of the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Facial Recognition Unit, HSI, and detectives from the Phoenix Police Department. The operation was completed using the AZICAC guidelines. Coordination for prosecution of these crimes was conducted with the United States Attorney’s Office in Tucson, Cochise County Attorney’s Office, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in Tucson.
“These joint arrests demonstrate the need for law enforcement agencies to work together to identify and weed out alleged child predators in communities,” said special agent in charge, Scott Brown, HSI Phoenix. “HSI is committed to protecting children and will stop at nothing to ensure their safety.”
Anyone with information regarding these types of crimes is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista