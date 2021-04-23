SIERRA VISTA — Local adults seeking a behind-the-scenes experience of police work can apply now for the upcoming Citizen Police Academy hosted by the Sierra Vista Police Department.
Classes will be held in the police department auditorium once a week from 6 to 9 p.m. for 12 consecutive weeks starting in August. Applications must be submitted by Friday, June 4. The class size is limited to 25 students and is filled on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no cost to participate and light refreshments will be provided.
Participants will tour the police department and the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center. They will receive hands-on simulated weapons training and experience evidence processing, while also getting a chance to join an on-duty officer for a ride along. The academy will cover many facets of police work to include: traffic collision investigations, constitutional law, arrest and control techniques, drug investigations, DUI enforcement, the tactical team, K9 officers, and the history of the department.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older, live or work in the greater Sierra Vista area, have no prior felony convictions and no misdemeanor convictions involving violence or weapons, and have no arrests within six months prior to the application submittal. Exceptions will be reviewed on an individual basis. After the submission of the information and application packet, the police department will conduct a limited background investigation.
Application packets are available at the police department reception desk on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov by searching for “Citizen Police Academy Application.” For more information, contact SVPD Resource Specialist Lilly Perry at (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista