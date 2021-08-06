The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of endangerment this afternoon.
At about noon today, several individuals contacted Southeast Arizona Communications reporting gunshots in the area of Wilcox Drive and Park Court. SVPD responded and detectives arrested Sierra Vista resident David Sundt, 62, at the scene of the incident.
The incident began when Sundt and another individual were involved in a verbal argument regarding a traffic-related incident. At one point, Sundt took out a knife and attempted to pull the driver from his vehicle.
The driver, while attempting to flee, struck Sundt with the open driver’s side door, knocking him to the ground. As the driver fled eastbound in the vehicle, Sundt removed a revolver from his waistband and fired six times toward the vehicle, striking it.
Another driver, who had been traveling westbound toward Sundt and the other driver involved in the incident, stopped when and observed the incident. After Sundt fired his pistol, the witness attempted to back out of the direction of fire. The vehicle struck a light pole on Wilcox Drive, damaging the vehicle and a Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative light pole.
Sundt was booked into the Cochise County Jail on six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of endangerment.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.