SIERRA VISTA — A man was found to be deceased in Len Roberts Park Friday morning after the Sierra Vista Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious subject lying naked in the park shortly after 7:30 a.m.
When SVPD officers arrived on scene, they discovered the subject was not breathing and was cold to the touch. Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services personnel were called out and determined the subject was deceased.
SVPD protocol for an unattended death with unusual circumstances is to conduct a homicide investigation, even though there were no apparent signs of physical trauma in this case. The deceased man will be taken to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy. At this time the subject has not been identified. Therefore, next of kin have not yet been notified.
Shortly after SVPD responded to this call, another report came in for a potentially suicidal subject who had made a post on social media. The two calls are unrelated and the subject that was reported to be suicidal has been contacted by law enforcement.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department