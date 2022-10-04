One man is in the hospital after being shot by a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy after displaying a large knife and refusing to obey commands, authorities said Tuesday.
On Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office received a call regarding a subject who was trespassing on property located in the area of 2000 block of Calle Noveno in Whetstone, the agency said Tuesday afternoon.
"The subject had left the area prior to deputies’ arrival however, a subject matching that description was located a short distance away," according to a social media post from the sheriff's office. "Upon deputies making contact with the subject, it was noted that he was armed with a large knife and refusing commands given."
"The deputies continued to issue commands and ultimately a Deputy discharged his firearm. A male subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment," according to the post. His name has not yet been released.
"The multi-agency Critical Incident Response Team is investigating this incident and additional details will be released as they become available," the sheriff's office said.
