BENSON — A man was killed in an ultralight aircraft crash at Benson Municipal Airport Wednesday morning.
While the accident was confirmed by the National Transportation Safety Board, the NTSB will not conduct the investigation.
“This is a true ultralight, which falls in the 'vehicle' category and is not classified as an aircraft,” NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson said. “Therefore, we will be referring this to local authorities.”
The Benson Police Department responded to the incident, but did not immediately provide further details — including the man's identity, age, or details about how the fatal crash occurred —Wednesday morning.
Ultralight aircrafts are small, personal planes that carry one or two people, powered by a small motor. According to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) website, ultralights can range from traditional fixed-wing aircrafts to amphibians to rotorcraft. A license or medical certificate is not required to fly an ultralight in the U.S., as long as the plane meets Federal Aviation Regulation requirements, the EAA site states.
