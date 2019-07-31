SIERRA VISTA — A monsoon storm that blew through Sierra Vista midday on Wednesday left some traffic lights out of order. As of 2:30 pm, the intersections of E Foothills Drive and St. Andrews on Highway 92 are experiencing blinking red lights, according to Public Information Officer with the Sierra Vista Police Department Corporal Scott Borgstadt. The St. Andrews intersection was reported at 12:52 pm, and the Foothills intersection was reported at 1:15 pm.
“With storms like this when we get the lightning and all, we’ll get these flashing red lights or they'll go out completely sometimes,” said Borgstadt. Neither of these intersections experienced complete outages and are still displaying the blinking red light.
There is no time estimate available on when they will be fully functioning again. “Sometimes they reset themselves in a short period of time. We have called the Arizona Department of Transportation and advised them of the problem.”
Borgstadt explains that even though the intersections are within city limits, they are on state highways and must be handled by ADOT. “They have to come out of Safford to respond to it, so the lights could be like that for a long time.”
Corporal Borgstadt wants to remind drivers to drive safely in these weather conditions and take the proper steps when dealing with downed traffic lights.
“When this happens with the flashing red light or if they’re all the way out, treat that just like a four-way stop sign. You’ve got to stop, make sure it’s safe to go, and then you can go through the intersection.” It is a citable traffic violation to go through a flashing red light without stopping and treating it light a four-way stop, he adds.