SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School was placed in a shelter in place early Wednesday afternoon due to a report of a student with a weapon on campus.
Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Rebecca Bentz said a parent called the high school to report that a child may have a weapon on campus. She said the weapon is believed to be a pellet gun. School administrators then called local law enforcement to locate the weapon.
Cpl. Scott Borgstadt, spokesperson for the Sierra Vista Police Department, said they received the call at 12:55 p.m. and two officers were still at the school as of 2:25 p.m.
“There is no threat to the public,” he said. “They are still on lockdown because a portion of the school is being searched for the weapon.”
The student was detained and his person and backpack were searched and he did not have the weapon on him.
Bentz said they also notified parents through phone, email and social media.
The shelter in place was lifted by 2:45 according to SVPD.