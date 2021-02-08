SIERRA VISTA — An 81-year-old woman failed to yield to a stop sign struck a motorcyclist on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The crash occurred at Buffalo Soldier Trail and Golf Links Road just after 4 p.m., as Mariana Brown was leaving the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, said Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt.
Brown, who was driving a 2006 Mazda sport utility vehicle, failed to yield at the stop sign and struck biker Jeremy Mullins on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Brown was not injured, Borgstadt said, but Mullins was taken to the hospital.
According to Arizona law, a motorist may receive a citation even if he or she completely stops at a stop sign, but then fails to yield to another driver who has the right of way.
Brown was cited for failing to yield from a stop sign, Borgstadt said.