SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Sierra Vista man on Sunday, Sept. 27, as the result of an investigation into a report of an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile.
The investigation was opened on Sept. 21 when the department received information from a mother regarding a sexual relationship between her daughter and 26-year-old Sierra Vista resident Talon Sebby. A search warrant for Sebby’s cell phone was served on Sept. 24. A forensic examination of the phone revealed evidence of the alleged criminal activity.
SVPD officers and detectives arrested Sebby at his place of employment on Sunday. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail for sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, and sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held without bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department