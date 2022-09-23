The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after receiving information that child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was transferred online using a Sierra Vista area internet protocol (IP) address.
SVPD detectives arrested 44-year-old Jeremy S. Cox today after serving a search warrant on a residence in the 2200 block of Oakmont Drive in Sierra Vista.
SVPD opened this investigation in August 2022 after receiving a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cybertip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The cybertip identified email addresses, phone numbers, and online storage accounts associated with Cox. The electronic service provider reported to the NCMEC that a storage account used by Cox contained CSAM.
SVPD detectives and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations served the warrant on a residence in the 2200 block of Oakmont in Sierra Vista today as part of the investigation. They recovered related evidence from the residence and from Cox. He was arrested at that time.
Cox was booked into the Cochise County Jail on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Anyone with information relevant to this type of case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.