SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department will not stop using the techniques necessary to save an officer, or another person’s life, if either is in danger, Chief Adam Thrasher told the City Council at a work session Tuesday.
But Thrasher said his officers are also taught to do everything they can to de-escalate a situation before it goes awry.
The chief also told council members that there would be additions to the department’s policy to include the U.S. Department of Justice’s definition of de-escalation, and officers’ duty to intervene if they see another officer violating an individual’s constitutional rights.
And while Thrasher told the City Council that 98 percent of his officers’ work involves “officer presence and verbal persuasion,” he also said the department will not eliminate the policies that are authorized only when an officer’s life, or the life of another individual, are in danger.
“It is my belief that you don’t take any tools away from anybody whose life is in danger,” Thrasher told council members.
The chief’s presentation included three topics: justification for use of force, accreditation standards for the department and the agency’s actual policy on use of force, which is referred to as “subject management.”
The work session to address the police department’s use of force policy was sparked by Councilwoman Kristine Wolfe’s comments at a previous work session in June. At the time, Wolfe stated that she disagreed with police use of “chokeholds, knees holds, and shooting at moving cars.”
Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers that sparked global protests against police brutality, Wolfe sent Thrasher a council inquiry concerning the Sierra Vista Police Department’s policies — specifically a de-escalation policy — and “whether recruits are trained on de-escalation procedures, how long is the training, and if the policy — if one exists — is given to recruits.”
While the procedures mentioned by Wolfe are not banned by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Thrasher said they are only authorized if “the life of an officer or a third party are in danger.”
Additionally, Thrasher informed the Council on Tuesday that his agency does not have knee holds, nor does any other law enforcement agency that he knows of. The Minneapolis policeman accused of killing Floyd placed his knee on Floyd’s neck, cutting off his oxygen. Three other officers witnessed the incident and none of them intervened on Floyd’s behalf.
The policy Thrasher referred to at the work session Tuesday describes neck restraints known as chokeholds and carotid control technique. The former affects the respiratory and the latter is vascular, the policy shows.
While he recently explained to Wolfe in his response that the procedures she disagrees with are used only in “deadly force situations,” Thrasher also said, “SVPD believes banning this technique in situations when officers face potential death or serious physical injury places them in undue risk.”
Regardless, Wolfe said at the June 9 work session that, “...The use of chokeholds and knee holds, I’m willing to listen to more on that, but I think it’s something as a policy that we don’t like and we don’t agree with.”
“And I would also agree and say that we should discuss the policy of being able to shoot at moving vehicles — I don’t think we should (shoot at moving vehicles,)” Wolfe said. “And this is something I think we should discuss as a council, as a policy issue.”
Tuesday’s work session, which was well-attended by the public even though seating was arranged to provide social distancing, also elicited comments by Anthony Isom, president of the Greater Huachuca Area NAACP.
Isom said many of the tenets in the police department’s policy are in agreement with the NAACP’s beliefs. But Isom also suggested that the city appoint a citizen review board that would keep police accountable for their actions. Such boards — common in many larger cities across the U.S. — review complaints brought by the community about law enforcement agencies.
The idea of a citizen review board surfaced last month at a law enforcement forum that was hosted by Isom via ZOOM. Thrasher attended the session, as did Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and others in the law enforcement and judicial community.
When Isom asked the panel about the possibility of creating citizen review boards, the idea wasn’t embraced.
At that meeting, Dannels, Thrasher, Huachuca City Police Chief Jim Thies, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre and others agreed that municipalities that have such panels are dealing with more incidents between police and the community.
At Tuesday’s work session, Mayor Rick Mueller said “this community is different from others.”
Mueller expounded on his comment, saying he had lived in Minneapolis and other large cities. He said Sierra Vista, “has an excellent police department, we don’t have racial strife, and we discuss things before they get out of hand.”
Thrasher agreed, saying Sierra Vista Police is “the epitome of community policing.”
Councilwoman Gwen Calhoun meanwhile, said she would like to have another meeting where community review boards, racial equity and citizens’ trust in the police are discussed.