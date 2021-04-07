The Sierra Vista Police Department, in compliance with state law, is announcing the relocation of a Level 2 (Medium Risk) sex offender to 1348 Cardinal Ave in Sierra Vista. Rachel Robison, 36, was convicted of “Luring a minor for sexual exploitation,” a class 3 felony, on 4/27/2012 in Cochise County Superior Court, Bisbee, AZ. She has served the sentence imposed by the court.
COMMUNITY NOTIFICATION LEVEL II (Medium Risk)
ADDRESS:
1348 Cardinal Ave
SIERRA VISTA, AZ 85635
Race: White
Age: 36
Sex: Female
Height: 5’03”
Weight: 168
Eyes: Brown
Hair Brown
The use of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass the offender is strictly forbidden and will not be tolerated. The Sierra Vista Police Department is releasing this information pursuant to A.R.S. 13-3825. This notification is not intended to increase fear but is based on the belief that an informed public is a safer public. Please do not approach Robison, her family members, or her residence in regard to this information. Additional information regarding registered sex offenders can be found at:
For additional information, contact the Sierra Vista Police Department at 520-452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department