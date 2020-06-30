The Sierra Vista Police Department, in compliance with state law, is announcing the relocation of a Level 3 (High Risk) sex offender to 300 N 3rd St in Sierra Vista. Lawrence Flores Bichama, 41, was convicted of Sexual Conduct with a Minor” on June 2, 1999 in Maricopa County Superior Court, Phoenix, AZ. He has served the sentence imposed by the court.
The Sierra Vista Police Department, in compliance with state law, is announcing the relocation of a Level 2 (Medium Risk) sex offender to 225 S Garden Ave #10 in Sierra Vista. Sean Patrick Sebby, 49, was convicted of a Lewd or Lascivious Act with a Child on January 27, 1998 in San Bernardino Superior Court, CA. He was convicted of Sex Registration Failure to Report on May 16, 2008. He has served the sentences imposed by the California courts.
The use of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass the offender is strictly forbidden and will not be tolerated. The Sierra Vista Police Department is releasing this information pursuant to A.R.S. 13-3825. This notification is not intended to increase fear but is based on the belief that an informed public is a safer public. Please do not approach Bichama, Sebby, their family members, or their residence in regard to this information. Additional information regarding registered sex offenders can be found at: https://www.azdps.gov/services/public/offender.
For additional information, contact the Sierra Vista Police Department at 452-7500.