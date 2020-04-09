Fire season is upon us and residents are reminded to take steps now to help keep their homes and communities safe.
Due to the current COVID-19 public health emergency, local fire department and district resources will be challenged due to an increase in call volume, the possibility of first responders being unavailable because of illness, and lower availability statewide of wildland fighting crews. Residents are therefore being asked to do everything they can to help prevent wildfires.
The months of April through June are the most vulnerable, due to low humidity levels, higher temperatures and strong winds.
The Cochise County Office of Emergency Services is recommending the following information and tips to help prevent brush fires:
• Although the careful burning of yard clippings and tree trimmings is normally an accepted practice for fire season preparation, residents are advised not to practice burning due to the possibility of the pile burn spreading into an uncontrolled brush fire.
• Chip or dispose of trimmed vegetation or yard debris.
• Create defensible space by removing dead vegetation and trimming trees back.
• Never store flammable material, to include firewood, underneath a deck or near your home.
• Keep your lawn watered and mowed. If you are using a lawn mower please do so with caution, as fires can be started when a rock is hit with the mower blade, causing a spark. Have an extinguishment plan ready should your lawn mower start a fire.
• Keep your gutters, porches and decks clear of vegetation and debris.
• If you are towing a trailer, make sure your safety chains are not dragging on the ground.
• If you are welding, make sure you have taken the appropriate precautions to not spark a fire, as well as have extinguishment capabilities available.
• Don’t park in tall grass, as the heat from the parts under your vehicle can start a fire.
• Do not throw cigarette butts out the window.
• Talk to your kids about fire safety and remind them to not play with fire.
In addition, residents should ensure they are prepared in the event of an emergency, and know the actions to follow when communities are threatened. The nationwide Ready, Set, Go! Program offers advice on preparedness, being alert, and evacuation steps. For more information visit https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go
Area residents can also sign up to receive emergency alerts through the County’s AlertSense system. You can sign up at https://public.alertsense.com/signup/?regionid=1341
For more information on fire season precautions and recommendations visit:
Submitted by Cochise County PIO Amanda Baillie