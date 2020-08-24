The Sierra Vista Police Department, in compliance with state law, is announcing the relocation of a Level 2 (Medium Risk) sex offender to 3460 E Fry Blvd, Ste. 211 in Sierra Vista. Brian Wade Price, 32, was convicted of 2 counts of Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor on September 5, 2012 in Cochise County Superior Court, Bisbee, AZ. He is currently on probation with the Cochise County Adult Probation office.
The Sierra Vista Police Department, in compliance with state law, is announcing the relocation of a Level 2 (Medium Risk) sex offender to 375 Sheila Ln. in Sierra Vista. Fernando Fierros Ruiz, 65, was convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact on July 20, 1998 in US District Court, Phoenix, AZ. He has served the sentence imposed by the court.
The Sierra Vista Police Department, in compliance with state law, is announcing the relocation of a Level 2 (Medium Risk) sex offender to 910 Pico Ct. in Sierra Vista. Ivan Valencia, 33, was convicted of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation on January 30, 2015 in Cochise County Superior Court, AZ. He is currently on probation with the Cochise County Adult Probation Office.
The use of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass the offender is strictly forbidden and will not be tolerated. The Sierra Vista Police Department is releasing this information pursuant to A.R.S. 13-3825. This notification is not intended to increase fear but is based on the belief that an informed public is a safer public. Please do not approach them or their family members, or their residence in regard to this information. Additional information regarding registered sex offenders can be found at:
For additional information, contact the Sierra Vista Police Department at 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department