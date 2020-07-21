On Thursday July 16, 2020 at approximately 1:15 pm, SEACOM received a 911 call regarding a male subject who was with a his cousin who was not breathing.
The male subject advised that they were crossing the desert northbound and they could not go any further as he believed his cousin died.
The male subject advised that he could not see any businesses around him but there was a green house in the area.
SEACOM was able to plot the call to a location off of East Hereford Road near Copper Glance (Milepost 12) in Hereford.
U.S. Border Patrol Agents responded to assist in the search and medics were dispatched to the area. U.S. Border Patrol agents located a male subject on the northside of Hereford Road who was not responsive and medical personnel were called in, advising that the man was deceased.
The male subject who initially called in this report and who was not located in the area, later walked back to Search and Rescue units on scene.
Hatfield's Funeral Home was notified to take custody of the deceased male while the second subject was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol Agents on scene.
The investigation for the deceased subject is being continued by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
From Cochise County Sheriff's Office