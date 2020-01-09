SIERRA VISTA — Emergency traffic signals planned for Huachuca City and Whetstone will be maintained and repaired by Sierra Vista, the city council agreed on Thursday.
A resolution for the intergovernmental agreement between the two municipalities was passed unanimously at Thursday’s City Council meeting. Huachuca City received funding for the two emergency lights from the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization, city officials said.
The purpose of the signals is to allow emergency vehicles to enter the highway safely, city officials said. Both signals will be installed on Highway 90.
Huachuca City does not have any certified traffic signal technicians and asked for Sierra Vista’s assistance with maintenance and repairs of the signals, Sierra Vista Assistant City manager Victoria Yarbrough said in a memo to the City Council.
Yarbrough stated that the two emergency signals should be in place by this summer and the city will be billed by Sierra Vista.