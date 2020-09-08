SIERRA VISTA — Police are investigating the death of a 7-month-old infant who died over the weekend.
Officers went to a residence at the 300 block of Seventh Street, at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, after someone called about an "unresponsive child," police said Tuesday.
When officers arrived at the house, the child was not breathing and they began CPR, police said. The baby was then taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center, but later died, police said.
Sierra Vista Police spokesman Scott Borgstadt said Tuesday that no further details would be released on the case until the medical examiner's report is completed.