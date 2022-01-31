SIERRA VISTA — A local woman died on Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in the 2200 block of Fry Boulevard while attempting to cross Fry without using a crosswalk.
The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Sierra Vista resident Peggy Thomas.
Sierra Vista Police Department officers responded to the reported collision at about 6:42 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Upon arrival, officers found that a Subaru Forester had struck Thomas while traveling eastbound on Fry in the curb lane. Witnesses stated that Thomas had begun to head north across Fry Boulevard using her walker and was struck as soon as she entered the roadway.
There was no crosswalk where the collision occurred. There are crosswalks nearby at Coronado Drive and Moorman Avenue. SVPD accident reconstructionists were called to the scene and determined that speed and impairment were not factors in the collision.
The driver of the Subaru was identified as a 73-year-old Sierra Vista woman. The driver stayed at the scene after the collision, and no charges are being filed against the driver.
Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services personnel attended to Thomas at the scene. She was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center where she later died due to the injuries she sustained.
“We remind residents to always use crosswalks when crossing roadways, especially a busy thoroughfare like Fry,” SVPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Tim Wachtel says. “Rushing to save a few minutes by jaywalking is just not worth the risk.”
Anyone with information relevant to this collision is asked to contact SVPD Detective John Papatrefon at (520) 452-7500.