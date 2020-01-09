SIERRA VISTA — A smoky HVAC system at the CVS Pharmacy on Fry Boulevard prompted an evacuation of the store just after 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher said smoke was coming from one of the units at the pharmacy at 2090 E. Fry Blvd.
Firefighters responded to the scene, as did a handful of officers, and cleared the store while the issue was tended to inside.
Police spokesman Corporal Scott Borgstadt said the officers were on hand to maintain traffic control. The police officials did not indicate any reason for worry or concern for the store or surrounding units.