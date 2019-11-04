SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of the Mountain Steppes Apartments on Sunday night.
SVPD officers responded to the apartment complex, which is located at 4250 E. Foothills Drive, at about 6 p.m. on Sunday after a report of a physical fight in the parking lot involving multiple people.
Prior to the officers’ arrival, it was reported that several gunshots were heard and the people involved in the incident fled the area.
Property damage caused by the gunfire was discovered, but no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information that could aid the investigation into the incident is asked to call SVPD Detective Josh Nicola at (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis