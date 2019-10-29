The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on Monday, Oct. 28, for several counts of aggravated assault stemming from a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 19.
On Oct. 19, SVPD officers responded to the 600 block of Charles Drive for a report of a stabbing. Officers found that Sierra Vista resident Christopher Rodriguez had been involved in a physical altercation with an unknown man wielding a knife at the Sierra Charles Apartments.
Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services personnel treated Rodriguez at the scene and transported him to the Canyon Vista Medical Center. Detectives from the SVPD Special Operations Bureau responded.
On Monday, Oct. 28, 44-year-old Sierra Vista resident Ali Robinson was arrested on unrelated charges near the intersection of North Canyon Drive and S. Denman Avenue in Sierra Vista. He was interviewed and additionally arrested for several counts of aggravated assault stemming from the Oct. 19 stabbing. Robinson was booked into the Cochise County Jail.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department