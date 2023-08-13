grap

The Sierra Vista City Council voted unanimously at its semi-monthly meeting Thursday evening to accept a grant for $108,000 from the Border Security Fund Grant from the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

The grant will fund five in-car dual band radios to enhance communication, and enable eight Grappler devices — a revolutionary technology that allows police to essentially dispatch a tethering harness with 20,000 pounds of force that grabs hold of a fleeing vehicle’s back wheel and flexes out until it brings it to a safe halt.

