SIERRA VISTA — The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made no DUI arrests when it conducted a saturation detail in the Sierra Vista area on Saturday, July 4, due to the Independence Day weekend.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Huachuca City Police Department, and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. The detail resulted in the following: 66 traffic stops or contacts, 62 warnings or repair orders, nine civil speed citations, five seat belt citations, one miscellaneous civil citation, and one warrant arrest.
The Sierra Vista Police Department also participated in the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Mandatory Enforcement Reporting Dates Program by reporting miscellaneous traffic stats from July 3 through July 5, due to the Independence Day weekend. The following stats were recorded: 75 traffic stops or contacts, 65 warnings or repair orders, six civil speed citations, four miscellaneous civil citations, five miscellaneous criminal citations, one minor possession of alcohol arrest, and one felony drug related arrest.
“With Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently ordering the closure of bars and urging people to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, the number of traffic stops and DUI arrests made statewide was much lower than it has been in recent years,” says SVPD Sgt. Tim Wachtel, coordinator of the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force.
“Seeing fewer impaired drivers on the roads is a good thing and we’re also glad to see that many residents followed the state’s recommendation to stay home when possible as a precaution against the spread COVID-19.”