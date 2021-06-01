SIERRA VISTA — The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made five DUI arrests during a saturation detail conducted in the Sierra Vista area on Saturday, May 29, due to Memorial Day weekend.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and Bisbee Police Department. The detail resulted in the following: 91 traffic stops or contacts, 72 warnings or repair orders, six civil speed citations, two civil citations, two driving on a suspended license criminal arrests, one distracted driving citation for use of a cell phone, one designated driver contact, one felony drug arrest, one warrant arrest, two regular DUI arrests, one super extreme DUI arrest, one aggravated DUI arrest, and one drug-related DUI arrest.
The average blood alcohol content on the four alcohol-related DUI arrests was 0.128. The fifth DUI arrest was drug-related and required a blood draw.
The Sierra Vista Police Department also participated in the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Mandatory Holiday Reporting Period Program by reporting miscellaneous traffic stats from May 28 through May 31, due to Memorial Day weekend. The following stats were recorded: 154 traffic stops or contacts, 124 warnings or repair orders, seven civil speed citations, six miscellaneous civil citations, two driving on a suspended license criminal arrests, three felony drug arrests, one warrant arrest, one impersonating a peace officer arrest, three regular DUI arrests, one super extreme DUI arrest, and one aggravated DUI arrest.
The average blood alcohol content of the DUI arrests was 0.134. The aggravated DUI arrest was due to three persons under 15 years of age were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department