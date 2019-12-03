The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made 86 traffic stops or contacts with no DUI arrests during a saturation detail conducted on Saturday, Nov. 30, due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
“The goal of the task force is to reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads. We’re always happy to end a detail with no DUI arrests because it means many people are making the responsible choice to find a safe ride home,” says Sgt. Tim Wachtel, SVPD DUI Task Force Coordinator.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and Bisbee Police Department. The detail resulted in the following: 86 traffic stops or contacts, 58 warnings or repair orders, four civil speed citations, two seatbelt citations, one criminal speed arrest, and 10 miscellaneous civil citations.
SVPD also participated in the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Mandatory Enforcement Reporting Dates Program by reporting miscellaneous traffic stats from November 27 through November 30, due to the Thanksgiving weekend. The following stats were recorded: 112 stops or contacts, 78 warnings or repair orders, 12 civil speed citations, nine miscellaneous civil citations, and one criminal speed arrest.
