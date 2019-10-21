SIERRA VISTA — The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made two DUI arrests while conducting a saturation detail in the Tombstone and Sierra Vista area on Saturday, Oct. 19, due to the Helldorado Days weekend.
The detail was performed by the Sierra Vista Police Department and Tombstone Marshal’s Office. The detail resulted in the following: 12 stops or contacts, 10 warnings, one aggravated DUI arrest, and one misdemeanor DUI arrest.
The blood alcohol content in the aggravated DUI arrest was 0.255, which is over three times the legal limit of 0.08. The misdemeanor DUI arrest was also alcohol related and required a blood draw.
The aggravated DUI arrest resulted from a collision on South Highway 80 in the area of mile post 331 when an impaired driver was traveling in the opposite lane of traffic and collided with several vehicles. A 31-year-old man from Oregon was arrested and booked into jail for an aggravated DUI.
With the continuous support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force reminds drivers that if you choose to drive hammered, you will get nailed. Get a designated driver.
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista spokesman Adam Curtis