SIERRA VISTA — Two collisions occurring within 20 minutes of each other sent three people to the Canyon Vista Medical Center on Thursday night, including a Sierra Vista motorcyclist who was later flown to Tucson for further treatment.
The first crash occurred just before 7:00 p.m. at Fry Boulevard and Lenzner Avenue. A Kia SUV driven by 26-year-old Fort Huachuca resident Tia Allaire was traveling west on Fry Boulevard and failed to stop for the red light. Allaire’s SUV struck a Toyota pickup truck being driven by 26-year-old Tucson resident Daniel Clounch, who was making a left turn onto Fry Boulevard.
Both Allaire and Clounch were transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center for their injuries. Allaire was cited for failure to obey a red light.
The second crash occurred at about 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of the Highway 90 Bypass and Highway 92. Leslie Munsey, a 41-year-old Sierra Vista resident, was traveling north on Highway 90 in a Kia four-door sedan when she rear-ended 21-year-old Teresa Fast who was stopped at the traffic light on a motorcycle.
Fast was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center and was later flown to a hospital in Tucson for further treatment. This incident is the subject of an ongoing investigation and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. No charges have been filed against Munsey at this time.
