The driver of a white pickup crashed through the front doors of the Circle K in Huachuca City Monday morning, police said.
Huachuca City Police Chief Jim Thies said the convenience store at 330 Huachuca Blvd. had been roped off after the accident at 9:42 a.m.
No one was injured, Thies said.
"We're investigating to see what happened," Thies said.
The chief said the driver of the truck is a male, but he did not describe him further. It's not clear what caused the crash or whether the motorist was impaired. Thies said he did not know if the driver was going to the Circle K when the accident occurred.
The front doors of the business were dislodged and the glass was shattered, Thies said. The store remained closed Monday while police waited for the front doors to be repaired.