TOMBSTONE — Students of Tombstone Unified School District were sent home early Tuesday after officials were advised of several road closures by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
The closures include Moson Road, the Truman/Sanders Road loop and areas west of Highway 90 in the Whetstone area.
“With more closures likely to occur, we are releasing Walter J. Meyer School at 1:30 p.m., Tombstone High School 1:40 p.m. and Huachuca City School at 2:10,” said TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere. “We’re going to get kids as close to bus stops as possible without endangering the students or our buses.”
Because of conditions on Camino de Manana and Allen Street in Whetstone, students who live on those roadways will be dropped off at the Whetstone Fire Station or Chevron Station.
An alert was sent out by the district notifying parents of the early release and bus stop changes.
“Drivers will not cross a running wash,” Devere said. “If a bus cannot get to a scheduled bus stop, parents will be able to pick students up at nearby stops that can be safely reached. Students that do not have parents to pick them up, or feel safe at the different drop off points, will be brought back to their school for a parent pickup,” Devere said.
At the time of the interview, TUSD transportation director Tracy Halberg was driving different routes looking at road conditions, Devere said.
“Student safety is our top priority. We will continue to follow the sheriff’s office road closure notices and keep parents updated of any changes.”