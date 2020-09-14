SIERRA VISTA — A Tombstone Unified School District bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck while stopped at a red light at Coronado and Buffalo Soldier Trail around 7:30 Monday morning, according to TUSD Superintendent Robert Devere.
“Four elementary and junior high school children were on the bus,” Devere said. “We are relieved to report there were no apparent injuries to the children or driver. The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating the incident, and parents of the children on the bus have been contacted.”
The Herald/Review has contacted the Sierra Vista Police Department for more information and will provide an update when available.